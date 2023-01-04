Christie Brinkley looks sensational in stunning swimsuit for gorgeous seaside snaps Christie Brinkley enjoyed her time in the Turks and Caicos

Christie Brinkley has begun the year in style as she sunned herself in the Turks and Caicos, and she shared plenty of snaps for her followers to lap up.

Sharing several photos from her trip, Christie relaxed in a dazzling pink one-piece as she stretched herself out on a private boat. She also wrapped herself up in a pink shawl and a knitted bucket hat, as she showcased her beautifully toned legs that went on for miles. The model also flashed a huge grin that was just as sunny as the weather surrounding her.

In her caption, she shared: "Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset!

"I also want to let you know I'll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call 'Lucky House' I'll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers!"

Fans loved the serene images, as one commented: "Wow you look insane just stunning," and a second complimented: "You are a constant inspiration."

A third added: "Wow Christie, you never age," while a fourth said: "Classic pinup style beauty. And a classy lady!" and a fifth penned: "You are the most-est, best, and prettiest girl ever. Love you and happy new year."

Christie stretched out and enjoyed herself

Last month, Christie surprised fans when she revisited her acting career with some photos taken during her time filming National Lampoon's Vacation, which was released back in 1983.

One of the images she posted on her Instagram Stories, though, featured her in one of the spicier scenes from the movie.

Christie's character is seen stripping down to her bikini, a white string two-piece, while also sporting matching heels as Chevy Chase's lead looks on.

"They say this [movie's] got legs," she wrote alongside her picture, and judging by Chevy's reaction in the shot, it definitely seems like it!

