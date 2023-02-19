Geri Horner lights up BAFTA red carpet in wedding dress and diamonds

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Geri Horner looked incredible at the BAFTAs! The former Spice Girl arrived arm in arm with her husband Christian Horner and she looked sensational in her white gown, which came from bridal label Halfpenny London.

The mother-of-two's dress was designed with a corset, and a high waisted, billowing skirt. We loved the delicate drop sleeves, too. The redhead beauty wore her hair in a chic updo and added a bold diamond necklace by Bulgari, with matching earrings. Sublime! Geri often wears white - check out our video below of the star recently wearing that very colour.

WATCH: Geri Horner's new outfit leaves fans with questions

Loading the player...

The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual celebration of the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. For the first time, the 2023 awards will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories, enabling audiences to experience the nominees and winners’ reactions in real-time.

Geri and Christian on the red carpet

It's one of the most star-studded events of the year, showcasing the best of the British and international film industries.

Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, the red carpet was filled with A-listers dressed in their finest attire, eager to show off their fashion sense and celebrate the achievements of their peers.

Princess Kate looked incredible in her Alexander McQueen dress

Like Geri, it seems that a lot of attendants were wearing white! The Princess of Wales dazzled fans on the red carpet, wearing a bridal white, one shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the show back in 2019. The dress looked as if it had been reworked, with a cape sleeve. The royal added black elbow-length gloves and surprised everyone with her £17.99 Zara earrings. Epic!

Frankie looked amazing in her Solace London dress

Frankie Bridge was also at the prestigious event too, wearing a dazzling white bodycon dress by Solace London. She accessorised with an abundance of gold jewellery, from bangles to statement earrings, and her hair and makeup was as immaculate and flawless as ever. Full marks Mrs. Bridge!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.