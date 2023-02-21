Abbey Clancy commands attention in daring leather ensemble - and wait 'til you see her boots!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Abbey Clancy showcased her flair for fashion on Monday as she posed up a storm in a luxurious leather outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the model, 37, posted a carousel of gorgeous photos giving centre stage to her carefully-curated leather look.

In the snaps, Abbey looked flawless in a chocolate-brown oversized leather mac which she teamed with a blue and white striped T-shirt.

As for footwear, the mother-of-four took her bold outfit to the next level with a pair of 60s-inspired white knee-high boots. And in terms of hair and makeup, Abbey looked her usual polished self as she perfected a series of editorial poses.

The model dazzled in leather

She opted to style her 'bronde' locks into carefree tousled waves and accentuated her naturally pretty features with peachy eyeshadow, smokey eyeliner, a pop of coral blush and a peony pink lip.

In her caption, Abbey simply shared a trio of chocolate bar emojis.

Fans and friends obsessed over the star's new photos, with one writing: "Stunning photos and you look incredible in that leather jacket," while a second commented: "Omg the boots."

"Stunning as per usual!!!!!" noted a third, and a fourth chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous," followed by a duo of red heart emojis.

Abbey's leather moment comes after the celeb shared some joyous news with her followers. Earlier this month, the star couldn't contain her excitement regarding her brother's new pet dog, Yoko.

Gushing over the sweet pup, Abbey shared a picture of the pet pooch, along with the caption: "Our new niece baby Yoko the Dane."

The duo wed in 2011

On the topic of expanding their own family, it seems Abbey and Peter are in no rush to add baby number five to their brood. In 2019, Abbey sat down with Lorraine Kelly to discuss their family life, and the mum-of-four had her daughter Sophia by her side in her very first TV appearance.

She shared: "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

