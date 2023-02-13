Abbey Clancy’s sheer top has fans saying exactly the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy always looks sensational whether she's at a party, on a beach, or in her Instagram snaps!

The stunning mother-of-four wowed social media fans with her latest look, which saw the model rocking a see-through top and faux fur coat.

Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of her photo shoot

Fans were super quick to shower her latest look with praise. They all said the same thing; how beautiful she looked, and how much they are loving her new podcast.

In January, the Liverpool-born star announced the news that she had joined forces with her husband, former England footballer Peter Crouch, to launch their new podcast called The Therapy Crouch. The podcast has been a huge hit with fans, topping the charts. What a duo!

Peter and Abbey have been married for eleven years

The pair also recently renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day, which took place on 17 December on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

The couple began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in June 2011 at Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. They now have four children together, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. "We've come so far and I’m actually more in love now after all this time," said Peter. "Ab is my best friend and our wedding in 2011 was a wonderful event, but this was so much more chilled, relaxed, romantic."

Couple goals right there!

