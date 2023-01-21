Abbey Clancy looks unbelievable in the most flattering pink Givenchy mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Abbey Clancy dazzled her fans once again with another breathtaking look - and the pink mini dress may just be her best yet.

The star channelled Barbie in her pink Givenchy dress as she posed for her Instagram followers in a series of stunning snaps. The designer frock featured a fitted silhouette with a straight neck, with the most amazing sequin detailing and delicate chain straps.

Givenchy Sequined Chain Strap Mini Dress, £5,501.43, Saks Avenue

The mother-of-three styled her blonde locks in soft waves, letting the dress do the talking with minimal accessories. As for her makeup, Abbey rounded off her ultra-glam look with a touch of sparkly eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara and a glossy nude lip. Stunning!

Famous friends rushed to the comments of the 37-year-old's Instagram post to share their love for the look. Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt wrote: "Gorge!" Whilst Denise Van Outen added: "Stunning Abbey!"

Fans were also keen to express their love for the Givenchy frock. One follower wrote: "This is stunning. You look amazing!" Another penned: "Pretty in pink!"

If Abbey's £5,500 designer dress is out of your price range, River Island also has a pink sequin mini that would make the ultimate party piece - and for a fraction of the price.

Sequin mini dress, £95, River Island

Earlier this month, Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch surprised fans with a secret renewal of their vows in a dreamy Maldives ceremony. Abbey looked breathtaking in her sheer lace gown that draped along the white sand, teamed with a matching veil.

The pair have been married for 11 years, and the ceremony saw 21 of their close friends and family come together to celebrate the couple.

