Jodie Turner-Smith looks bewitching in bejewelled gown at the BAFTAs

Jodie Turner-Smith descended upon the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall looking utterly bewitching in a feathered lilac gown.

The British actress, 36, styled a sequin-feather hybrid dress complete with an elegant sheer neckline and bejewelled detailing. Complete with billowing sleeves and a statement feathered train, Jodie's disco-come-dynamo dress delivered all the drama we expect to see at the star-studded Film Awards.

Co-ordinating her makeup to her glittering ensemble, the Anne Boleyn actress opted for a psychedelic beauty mashup consisting of a deep purple eyeshadow and feline flicks embellished with rhinestones.

Adding to her enchantress status, Jodie completed her look with a shaved head, letting her outfit do all the talking as she joined the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Vera Wang, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

There are a number of coveted films and eager stars that are hoping to win big at the BAFTAs this year. Movies that fans are likely to be hearing a lot about include Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans, which are all up for awards.

Meanwhile, stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Williams have all made the longlist and are in with a chance of bagging the coveted trophy.

Jodie's red carpet moments are never short of breathtaking. Hailed for her sartorial prowess, the star was the host of the Fashion Awards 2022 - and her jaw-dropping Gucci gown was every inch a crowd-pleaser.

She rocked her ruffled neon lime ensemble, which sported fringed chiffon from head to toe. The extravagant yet whimsical pleated floor-length arms made the actress look completely ethereal, with this only enhanced by the gown’s fringed train with a frilled hemline. Divine!

The glamorous star also turned heads at the Brit Awards last weekend - and the caption on her Instagram post from the night proves she knows her sartorial status.

"On my way to the @brits and I don’t need a MF filter #ItsGiving #DiscoRealness #DianaRoss #PamGrier #BadBitch #AfroGoddess #GetTFintoit #SelfieOnMainBcEyeFeltVeryCute," wrote Jodie.

