Carrie Underwood looks sensational in a metallic mini dress and thigh-high boots The country singer has a fabulous sense of style!

Carrie Underwood never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and made sure all eyes were on her during her Detroit concert on Sunday night.

The country singer is traveling the United States on her Diamonds and Rhinestones tour, and pulled out all the stops for her latest show.

The mother-of-two rocked a metallic mini dress teamed with thigh-high boots as one of her many looks on the night, and shared photos from the show-stopping event on social media.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher's incredible love story

Loading the player...

"Detroit was lit tonight! Thanks for coming out to party on a SUNDAY!!! I’ll be flying high from this show for a while!" she wrote in the caption.

SEE: Carrie Underwood rocks astounding pair of short shorts – and look at her legs

MORE: Carrie Underwood's troubling weight loss journey revealed

Fans were quick to comment on Carrie's outfits, with one writing: "Carrie you look amazing!" while another wrote: "What a look!" A third added: "You should perform at the Super Bowl!"

Carrie has been enjoying traveling the country on her tour so far, but is understandably missing home too.

Carrie Underwood looked fabulous in a metallic mini dress on her Denim and Rhinestones tour

The award-winning singer is married to husband Mike Fisher, and the pair share two young sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four.

MORE: Inside Carrie Underwood's mind-blowing home in Tennessee

READ: Carrie Underwood finally reveals secret to her incredibly sculpted legs

Away from the limelight, she says she's just a regular parent. "When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she told TV host Lorraine Kelly while in the UK in 2022.

Although, she's the first to say that life on the road is a little less challenging than being at home too. "It's easier to maintain a routine when I am on tour," she explained.

"I don't have a house to clean, I don't have kids to cook for because there is catering and room service."

The award-winning country star is a doting mom-of-two

What's more, Carrie and Mike recently expanded their family and welcomed a rescue dog named Charlotte.

MORE: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini snapshot during break from tour

DISCOVER: Carrie Underwood's 'freak' accident which left her needing 40 stitches in her face

Taking to Instagram, Carrie shared adorable snaps of the pup, writing: "Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!"

She continued: "I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!

"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!" she wrote, before adding the hashtags: " #rescue #adopt #shelterdog #PuppyLove."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.