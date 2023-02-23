Carrie Underwood's head-to-toe tasseled outfit might be her most impressive yet The country music singer is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood is never short of a show-stopping outfit but her latest may be her best to date.

The singer has a multitude of impressive ensembles to perform in whilst on her Denim and Rhinestones tour - and this one really stood out.

Taking to Instagram after taking the stage at Madison Square Garden this week, Carrie added some snapshots of her performance.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks unbelievable performing on tour - and wait until you see her legs

Loading the player...

In one image, she wore a dazzling gold outfit complete with a cowboy hat, hot pants and a floor-length studded coat adorned top-to-toe in tassels. She teamed the look with gold, knee-high boots and a peek at her toned legs.

Fans commented on her appearance and also the show as they wrote: "One of the best I've ever seen," and, "Great show! All day I kept wishing I could relive it all over again!! One of the best concerts I’ve ever been to."

TRENDING NOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas bid bitttesweet 'farewell' after romantic date

POPULAR: Taylor Kinney rocks red lipstick in first photos after Chicago Fire departure

Carrie admitted it was a favorite of hers too and said it brought all the emotions. She wrote: "Still trying to process last night in NYC at @thegarden …can’t seem to find the words. I laughed. I cried. The crowd was absolutely incredible!

Carrie shared a whole host of photos but the second snapshot really stood out

"It was one of those nights that made me feel so blessed to get to live this life! Thanks to the band and to the friends who came out to see us! It was a night I will never forget."

Carrie is dedicated to her craft, but misses her family - including her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two youngs sons - when she's away from their sprawling Tennessee home.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's troubling weight loss journey revealed

READ: Carrie Underwood reveals her biggest regret in life – and it may surprise you

Away from the limelight, she says she's just a regular parent. "When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she told TV host Lorraine Kelly while in the UK in 2022.

When Carrie's not touring she's at home being a regular mom

Although, she's the first to say that life on the road is a little less challenging than being at home too.

"It's easier to maintain a routine when I am on tour," she explained. "I don't have a house to clean, I don't have kids to cook for because there is catering and room service."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.