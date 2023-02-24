Carrie Underwood's seriously squeaky PVC pants spark mass reaction The Before He Cheats singer filmed inside her $3million Tennesse home's epic closet

Carrie Underwood left her fans in hysterics when she filmed herself wearing the world's noisiest pants on Thursday.

The Before He Cheats singer took to Instagram to share a hilarious clip of herself modelling a pair of skintight PVC leggings, joking: "'I'm sorry, I can't hear you… my pants are too loud!!!" As she panned the camera over her envy-inducing figure, giving fans a glimpse of the epic walk-in closet at her $3million Tennessee home in the process, the squeaky noise was overwhelming. Just watch the video below if you don't believe us…

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shows off the world's squeakiest pants

Her 12.2 million Instagram followers were in stitches at the video, with one likening it to "that episode of Friends where Ross gets the leather pants."

Another joked: "Those britches are snitches!!! They tell on you everywhere you go!" while a third commented: "Sounds like you're wearing a giant balloon."

Others had some helpful tips for the country music superstar. "Carrrieeee put some oil (I’ve even used olive oil) right where it's hitting and it'll be gone," one follower advised, while another helpfully said: "Put baby powder on them for a bit then wipe off with microfiber cloth."

One thing's for sure, Carrie has a seriously enviable wardrobe. The star boasts own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and designer bags.

Carrie's Tennessee home boasts the most amazing walk-in closet

There is also a central island in the room, where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier. How amazing!

The country star owns a home in Tennessee's Franklin neighborhood, where she resides with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie is fresh from her tour - and her outfits were all epic

It sits on a 400-acre farm, which she and her husband bought in 2011 for a reported $3 million. The property has everything from private horse stables, its very own lake, and an expansive garden, which has just undergone a major makeover.

