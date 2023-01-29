Carrie Underwood's sun kissed legs have fans totally distracted in her latest video The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker stole the show with her denim shorts

Carrie Underwood is undeniably most known for her immense singing talent – she won American Idol's fourth season when she was twenty-two – but her fitness routine does serve up some competition.

The star never fails to bring as much fashion as she does vocal skills to the stage, and is no stranger to ultra-high hems on her mini dresses and denim cut-offs galore.

For her latest appearance she made no exception, and fans couldn't help but get distracted by her impressively toned and impossibly sun kissed legs.

Carrie took to Instagram to share a snippet from her latest performance, performing for home audio platform Audacy's Totally Private series in Nashville.

She shared a video in which she is performing her song I Hate My Heart from her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones, and of course, her denim and rhinestone clad outfit totally stole the show.

For the intimate appearance, the singer opted for black denim booty shorts that accentuated both her curves and legs, paired with a skin-tight black camisole layered under a matching, cropped denim jacket.

Fans couldn't help but make note of how great she looks

Having the denim aspect of the look covered up top, the rhinestones came by way of a dazzling pair of cowboy boots, of course, every inch of them covered in silver rhinestones.

She accessorized with simple silver necklaces layered over the black tank top, and her blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls fixed into a side part.

The star truly looked fantastic

"Thank you @audacy for having me back on Broadway," the Before He Cheats hitmaker wrote in the caption, alongside the hashtag "Audacy Totally Private" plus a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to flood her comments section with loads of compliments.

"She has the best legs ever!" one fan aptly wrote, as others commented: "Best legs around!" as well as: "Those legs. Can I borrow them," plus another fan added: "How fun! Looking amazing!!!"

