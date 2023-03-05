Heidi Klum flaunts abs in tiny crop-top and mini skirt for romantic red carpet appearance The America's Got Talent judge always slays the red carpet

Heidi Klum is always reliable when it comes to pulling out a strong look for the red carpet, and she definitely fit the brief for the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The supermodel hit up the orange carpet in an exceedingly cute ensemble, going for a matching crop-top and skirt combination by Moschino.

She opted to pair a black sleeveless top with a ruffled mini skirt, patterned with hearts and flowers that displayed her ultra-toned physique.

Heidi opted for cute and heart-friendly at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Romantic hearts were clearly the guiding motif for her look, as the sweetheart neckline of her top, the skirt, her black heels, even her matching purse, all featured big red heart appliqués.

The America's Got Talent judge represented the NBC competition show, which had been nominated for Favorite Reality Show but lost to MasterChef Junior.

MORE: Heidi Klum shares intimate post with husband Tom Kaulitz for special occasion

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

AGT ended its inaugural All-Stars season last week, crowning season 16 runner-up aerialist Aidan Bryant as champion, with Heidi and her panel of fellow judges slated to return for the main show's 18th season this summer.

The German star has been ruling the red carpet since, putting on quite a show at the Billboard Women in Music 2023 event on Wednesday.

The supermodel opted for even more appliques at Billboard's Women in Music event

She looked phenomenal in a plunging yellow dress that was adorned with red jewels and featured a daring thigh-high split that elongated her model legs. Heidi added an oversized white coat with the same red appliqués and a pair of strappy white heels.

Before she attended the event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, however, Heidi shared a video on Instagram in which she revealed she needed the help of three people to squeeze her into her blinding dress.

MORE: Heidi Klum's mom is the spitting image of granddaughter Leni in beautiful photo

ALSO POPULAR: Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence

Her figure-hugging dress even left her struggling to breathe – but she still attempted to put on a confident display and make her "pecs pop", as you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Heidi Klum struggles to fit into skin-tight dress

Loading the player...

In the clip, one person on Heidi's team can be heard saying, "Got it, got it," as the trio attempted to clip the back of her dress together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.