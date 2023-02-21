Heidi Klum's mom is the spitting image of granddaughter Leni in beautiful photo The German supermodel shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal

It's no secret that good looks run in Heidi Klum's family as the proud mom-of-four has a brood of beautiful kids.

But there's someone else very special to the America's Got Talent star, who bears a striking resemblance to Heidi's oldest daughter, Leni.

Heidi recently paid tribute to her mom, Erna, on Instagram and added a throwback photo of herself as a baby being cradled by her mother.

The image would have left many fans seeing double as Erna looked so much like her 18-year-old granddaughter.

From her picture-perfect smile to her bone structure, it was evident that Erna's strong genes have been passed down to her daughter and Leni.

Heidi wished her mom a happy birthday with a sweet throwback

Heidi is proud of Leni and has praised her for being her own person. Despite following in her mom's footsteps by carving out a modeling career, she also moved to New York from LA last summer to attend college.

Talking about her firstborn following their Vogue Germany covershoot together in 2020, Heidi said: "My dear @leniklum, I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own.

Heidi, Leni and Erna are all close

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are."

Heidi shares all four of her children with her ex-husband, Seal. She got divorced from the British singer in 2014, but the couple have continued to co-parent their offspring since.

Heidi's daughter has gone to college in New York and continues to model too

The couple had three children together, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou Samuel, 13. Seal also adopted Leni from her previous relationship with F1 team manager Flavio Briatore.

Heidi is very close to both her mom and her dad, Gunther, and marvels that they're still happily married after almost five decades together.

