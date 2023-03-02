Heidi Klum struggles to breathe in very tight, thigh-split dress The AGT judge attended Billboard Women in Music 2023

Heidi Klum stole the show at Billboard Women in Music 2023 on Wednesday in an extremely tight dress that left little to the imagination.

The AGT judge looked phenomenal in a plunging yellow dress that was adorned with red jewels and featured a daring thigh-high split that elongated her model legs. Heidi added an oversized white coat with the same red appliques and a pair of strappy white heels.

However, the tightness of her dress left her struggling to breathe – but she still attempted to put on a show and make her "pecs pop", as you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Heidi Klum struggles to breathe in extremely tight and revealing dress

Loading the player...

Before she attended the event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, Heidi shared another video on Instagram in which she revealed she needed the help of three people to squeeze her into her blinding dress.

In the clip, one person on Heidi's team can be heard saying, "Got it, got it," as the trio attempted to clip the back of her dress together.

TRENDING: Amy Robach turns heads in tiny bikini - and T.J. Holmes can't keep his hands off her

POPULAR: Will Smith makes emotional speech in first awards appearance since infamous Oscars slap

After working together to hold it in place, it finally fastened which caused the second woman to exclaim: "Oh my God, Oh my God... woooooo!" Before the man in the group added: "[It took] a whole army of three."

Heidi looked sensational in her vivid dress

The hard work paid off as Heidi looked incredible on the red carpet as she posed for photographers before making her way inside the venue to present an award.

According to a press release, Billboard Women in Music recognizes "women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field."

Heidi presented an award at Billboard Women in Music 2023

Following the star-studded event, Heidi took to Instagram to share another saucy video, this time of her husband, Tom Kaulitz unzipping her dress before affectionately patting her on the derriere.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.