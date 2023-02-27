America's Got Talent: All-Stars crowns Aidan Bryant on finale night The NBC talent series had some stiff competitors

America's Got Talent finally has a winner for its first All-Stars series, as aerialist Aidan Bryant was revealed to have won after a series of audience votes, also winning a cash prize of $500,000.

The Monday night finale results night saw the athlete emerge on top, beating out 11 finalists from a variety of Got Talent franchises worldwide.

VIDEO: The winner of AGT: All-Stars is...

Loading the player...

It all boiled down to the top five, with saxophone player Avery Dixon ending as the runner-up, dance group Light Balance Kids in third place, and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean and magician Aidan McCann rounding out the five.

The other contestants who performed on finale night were the Bello Sisters, Power Duo, Mike E. Winfield, Detroit Youth Choir, Kodi Lee, and Tom Ball.

MORE: AGT: All Stars judge Simon Cowell lost for words following 'dangerous' moment in penultimate show

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from one another

After the win, he said: "This experience is crazy, I'm so thankful. This has meant so much to me," while judge Simon Cowell commented: "I want to repeat what I said, there are no losers tonight, genuinely, the winner is talent."

18-year-old Aidan was the runner-up season 16 of the flagship American series, beaten out by magician Dustin Tavella, and returned for the all-stars season, where he was voted into the finale by the show's superfans.

Aidan made it to the top based on superfan votes alone

The inaugural All-Stars series has proven to be a hit, managing ratings nearly on par with its regular counterpart, peaking with over 5 million viewers in its premiere.

Host Terry Crews returned, as did judges Simon, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, although Sofia Vergara sat this particular installment out.

MORE: Simon Cowell sparks AGT disagreement with Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum

ALSO POPULAR: Miranda Lambert wows in sultry bodycon dress as she celebrates major achievement

While the reason for the actress' absence this time around wasn't specified, it's likely she'll be back for the show's main version, if it is to continue, with its 18th season.

The full synopsis for the series reads: "Each week 10 Acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — will perform for the Judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the Finals.

The aerialist was the runner-up on season 16 of AGT

"The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional Act per episode to move onto the Finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale."

The star-studded finale featured appearances from several well-known faces, including Got Talent franchise favorites like Terry Fator and Matt Franco, plus other celebrities like Adam Lambert and Weezer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.