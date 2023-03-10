New mum Paris Hilton is the ultimate Barbie in dazzling mini dress The heiress channeled one of her most iconic looks for the occasion

If anybody knows how to draw in a crowd, it's Paris Hilton. The heiress redefined Barbiecore as she made an iridescent appearance at Versace's Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show on Thursday in West Hollywood. Making a case for the mini dress in true Paris style, the 34-year-old lit up the front row in sequins aplenty.

Paris fashionably broke away from the VIP crowd, who were primarily dressed in sultry black Versace designs, championing something a touch more glittery instead. The star sparkled in a strapless silver mini dress, boasting a crystal-clad design, a micro length and a figure-defining fit. The dress followed on perfectly from one Paris has worn recently, which you can see in the clip below...

She completed her disco-fever aesthetic by stepping out in a coordinating pair of point-toe heels and wore her Malibu Barbie blonde locks down loose in a straightened style.

Paris Hilton put on a dazzling display at Versace's AW23 show

Paris added an extra hint of hedonism to her shimmering attire by accessorizing with some matching, gem-encrusted fingerless gloves. She posed for the flashing cameras at the event, which was also frequented by stars such as Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Lily James, Channing Tatum, Cher and Demi Moore.

The heiress shimmied in silver as she hit up the glamorous event

That wasn't all on the celebrity front. Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show and was followed by Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski who sashayed down the runway in hourglass designs and the sleekest of tailoring.

Paris completed her look with some crystal-studded gloves

Clearly, silver minis are at the forefront of Paris' wardrobe at the moment, as she really is loving a phosphorus fashion moment. Last month, the heiress hosted the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday evening and was joined by a VIP guestlist for the occasion.

The 42-year-old dazzled in a custom Nicole & Felecia mini dress inspired by the iconic Julien Macdonald chainmail dress she wore on her 21st birthday, which was also one of the decade-defining looks displayed at the pop-up. The party-perfect garment featured an ultra mini silhouette, a structured cowl neck, an on-trend neck strap and a body-cinching fit.

