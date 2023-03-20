Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in a high-cut leotard as she calls back to iconic movie moment The newly-minted Oscar winner has an illustrious career full of highlights

Jamie Lee Curtis' filmography is speckled with memorable moments across multiple genres, from horror to comedy to action to...aerobics!

She was pleased to get the chance to highlight another from her 1985 cult classic Perfect opposite John Travolta.

Jamie played an aerobics instructor in the film, with an accordingly envious, toned physique, which was highlighted as a significant part of her character's appeal.

Jamie threw it back to an image from her 1985 film Perfect

She took to her Instagram Stories to repost a still of herself from the film that was shared by clothing brand La Ligne, which she used to promote her own brand My Hand In Yours and the children's charity she supported.

The newly-minted Oscar winner did look incredible in the throwback, wearing a dusty pink striped leotard and leg-warmers that displayed her toned body in the flick.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis pair up for suspenseful new show

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis' bizarre photoshoot revealed as star shares insight on social media

Jamie plays an aerobics instructor named Jessie who is approached for an interview by journalist Adam, played by John, who is seeking to write an exposé on fitness clubs in Los Angeles.

One of the most well-remembered scenes from the movie features Adam taking a heated fitness class to impress and get close to Jessie, which has stood the test of time unlike the film itself, a middling critical and commercial flop.

Meanwhile, the star continues to ride high on her Oscar success

Jamie continues to delight her millions of fans on social media with euphoric visuals of herself since her long-awaited Oscar triumph last Sunday.

MORE: Who are Jamie Lee Curtis' famous Hollywood parents who influenced her career?

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis shows off unbelievably toned torso in daring new look

The actress took home the Best Actress in a Supporting Role trophy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, beating out other precursor winners like Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon, alongside fellow nominees Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau. You can check out her emotional speech in the video below.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar after first nod

Loading the player...

Over a week later, she can't stop basking in her joy, even sharing a new compilation of photographs from the magical night captioning it: "ODE TO JOY."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.