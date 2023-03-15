Jamie Lee Curtis stuns fans with surprise poolside look after Oscars triumph Jamie Lee Curtis recently won an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Not only is Jamie Lee Curtis basking in Oscars glory, she's also basking in the Californian sunshine next to her lavish home pool.

During the week, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress took to her Instagram Stories when a fan shared a photo of her on the Today Show, where she was lounging by the pool with her award in full sight. Jamie, 64, looked gorgeous draped in a sarong as she laid back while reading a newspaper.

The star even flashed a smile to the camera while palm trees dotted the background of her shot.

Jamie appeared on the show to discuss her Oscar award and the emotional speech that she gave, paying tribute to her transgender daughter, Ruby.

When asked by Savannah Guthrie if she had named her award, she said: "In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a 'they/them.'"

Jamie was soaking up the sun's rays

Becoming visibly emotional, she said: "They are doing great and they're settling in.

"In my life, I never thought in a million years that I'd have these couple days and I'm very moved by the whole thing," she added, wiping a tear from her eye.

Last July, the Halloween star spoke about her daughter's transition in an interview with AARP where she said that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby".

Jamie has shared her support for daughter Ruby

The mom-of-two proudly shared a photo of her daughter when they did an interview with People, and she captioned it in the most loving way.

"'Helping others is something everyone should do. I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing.' Ruby I am proud to be your mother. Today more than ever."

Fans rushed to give their support to Jamie and Ruby as they left plenty of complimentary messages in the comments.

One wrote: "She's beautiful. It's not hard to see how proud you are of [them]," while a second added: "I'm one of your biggest fans and I happen to be trans. This just made me love you even more."

