Jamie Lee Curtis wows in plunging red dress at SAG awards The Everything Everywhere All At Once star took home the Best Supporting Actress award

Jamie Lee Curtis has wowed fans yet again with the daring look which she wore to the SAG Awards on Sunday.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star was one of the night's best dressed stars as she wore a bright red dress Romona Keveza with a sharp plunging neckline to receive her award for Best Supporting Actress. See HELLO!'s highlights from the SAG Awards in the video below.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won big at the SAG Awards, taking home the last award of the night for Outstanding Performance by a Cast.

Its stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan also won the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role respectively, and Stephanie Hsu was also nominated for her supporting role in the same category as Jamie Lee Curtis.

Celebrating her time at the awards show on Instagram, Jamie wrote: "A SURREAL and JOYOUS evening celebrating ACTORS and the COMMUNITY OF ARTISTS that is SHOW OFF BUSINESS!"

Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet on Sunday

She continued: "Thrilled for our @everythingeverywheremovie family and my own personal journey to this moment."

While accepting her award on Sunday night, Jamie made reference to the recent comments surrounding her status as a 'nepo baby' in Hollywood owing to her parents being A-listers Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

The cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once celebrating their win

Visibly moved at her achievement, the actress said: "My parents were actors, and I married an actor. I love actors, I love acting. I love the job we get to do, I love being a part of a crew, I love being a part of a cast."

She continued: "I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don't get to do this job… and I know you look at me and think well, 'nepo baby', that's why she's there – and I totally get it – but the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing!"

