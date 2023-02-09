Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis pair up for suspenseful new show Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels are becoming a television series

Amazon's Prime Video has a collaboration of epic proportions on their hands that they are taking to the television screen. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are pairing up for a new show.

The two A-listers are bringing a beloved book series to television, and it is bound to be Prime Video's new addictive, must-see show.

The new series is based on Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels – there are a whopping 26 of them – which are known for their mysterious, crime-solving nature.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse from the set of Lioness

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Nicole will star as Kay Scarpetta herself, who, per Deadline, "is a brilliant forensic pathologist, inspired by former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro." Throughout the novels, Kay is known for her use of forensic technology to solve a variety of crimes. Meanwhile, Jamie will play the cult-favorite detective's "flighty" sister, Dorothy.

The series has been a longtime coming, as it has been two years since Deadline first reported that Jamie's company Comet Pictures had secured the rights to the books.

MORE: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini selfie from day off tour

It has been in the works even longer for the author herself, Patricia, who confirmed the news on her Instagram with a collaged photo of both Nicole and Jamie, behind them an assortment of many of her novels' covers.

Fans of the series were instantly elated

"Scarpetta friends, we've waited 33 years for this…" she captioned the post, to which her fans excitedly commented back: "Best news ever!" and: "I'm so excited, this is awesome," as well as: "This has made my day!" plus another fan added: "This is the BEST news!!"

MORE: Vanessa Lachey pays heartfelt tribute to NCIS: Hawai'i colleague

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in low-cut dress despite battling fever

The two actresses are collaborating both on and off the screen, with both serving as executive producers as well.

Jamie, who just got nominated for her first Oscar, also confirmed the news, writing on Instagram: "A three year labor of love and respect is in the final stages of the business part of show business and I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate"

Nicole will produce via her company Blossom Films, and Jamie on behalf of her own, Comet Pictures, both collaborating with Blumhouse Television.

Blossom's first foray into television was Big Little Lies – which was a massive hit featuring the Australia star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz – after which they went on to produce more of Nicole's hit series, including The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.