Jamie Lee Curtis' bizarre photoshoot revealed as star shares insight on social media

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared some behind the scenes images of a rather bizarre photoshoot she was involved in for the Washington Post.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star, who recently took home the SAG award for Best Supporting Actress, has been hailed as a breakthrough star recently. Get all the details on the A-lister's rise to fame in the video below.

Inspired by the breakthrough moniker, photographer Jessica Pons had the Halloween actress literally break through a wall of purple paper during the shoot. Jessica captioned her photos: "She’s everything, everywhere — at last".

Jamie, who was one of the best dressed at this year's SAG awards, wore a stylish white suit for the photographs. Her makeup artist Grace Ahn also shared the images and behind the scenes video from Jamie's time with Jessica, and Jamie shared this insight with her followers on her Instagram story.

At the SAG awards on Sunday evening the 64-year-old actress made an emotional speech to celebrate her win.

Visibly moved at her achievement, the actress said: "My parents were actors, and I married an actor. I love actors, I love acting. I love the job we get to do, I love being a part of a crew, I love being a part of a cast."

Jamie with the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once on Sunday

She continued: "I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don't get to do this job… and I know you look at me and think well, 'nepo baby', that's why she's there – and I totally get it – but the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing!"

Celebrating her award and Everything Everywhere All At Once's big success at the awards show on social media at the end of the night, Jamie wrote: "A SURREAL and JOYOUS evening celebrating ACTORS and the COMMUNITY OF ARTISTS that is SHOW OFF BUSINESS!"

