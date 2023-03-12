Jamie Lee Curtis takes home long-awaited Oscar in triumphant moment This is the star's first nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis had an emotional night as she clinched the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her riveting performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The star delivered a moving speech as the auditorium erupted in applause, surrounded by A-listers in their best glitz and glam, and you can check out the emotional moment in the video below.

Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar after first nod

The star was born into a Hollywood family and became a household name in 1978 at age 23 in horror classic Halloween. But this awards season marked her first-ever Oscar nomination — and now win. Jamie, 64, also took home a SAG Award for the same performance.

Jamie reacted to the news of her first nomination back in January with a beautiful tribute not only to the team behind the movie but also her famous parents, screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Jamie wrote: "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had.

"Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

Jamie has won a few major prizes leading up to the Oscars

She continued: "As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams.

"I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar."

Expanding on her feelings, the star concluded: "I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do."

The star won on her first nomination

Everything Everywhere All At Once was definitely the big winner come Oscar nominations morning, receiving a grand total of 11 nods, including for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actress, and just nabbing Supporting Actor.

