Lorraine Kelly wows viewers in stunning pink LK Bennett midi dress

Elizabeth Aminoff
ITV show host Lorraine Kelly looked especially fabulous this morning in a pink, printed LK Bennett midi dress as she shared her outfit of the day with her Instagram followers. See photos
Known for having fabulous taste in daytime dressing, Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Wednesday morning in a stunning pink, printed midi dress from LK Bennett.
The ITV presenter treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peak of the look before going on air, captioning the post: "Todays outfit @lkbennettlondon - thanks @teriakinsonfear @bronaghwebster - #fashion #spring #pink."
Lorraine Kelly looking gorgeous in the spring-ready LK Bennett dress
Going down well, fans clearly took a liking to the pretty, pink ensemble, with one follower eagerly commenting: "Great dress for you today. Looks floaty and smart and the colour is lovely." We couldn’t agree more!
Get The Look
Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress, £229, LK Bennett
The pink printed number is the perfect choice for spring, and would make the perfect dress for either a smart, daytime event, or a work day at the office. While we love how Lorraine Kelly has styled the dress with chic, nude heels, it would also look fab with a pair of white trainers or sandals - making this an incredibly versatile piece.
