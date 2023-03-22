Lorraine Kelly wows viewers in stunning pink LK Bennett midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Known for having fabulous taste in daytime dressing, Lorraine Kelly looked incredible on Wednesday morning in a stunning pink, printed midi dress from LK Bennett.

The ITV presenter treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peak of the look before going on air, captioning the post: "Todays outfit @lkbennettlondon - thanks @teriakinsonfear @bronaghwebster - #fashion #spring #pink."

Lorraine Kelly looking gorgeous in the spring-ready LK Bennett dress

Going down well, fans clearly took a liking to the pretty, pink ensemble, with one follower eagerly commenting: "Great dress for you today. Looks floaty and smart and the colour is lovely." We couldn’t agree more!

Get The Look

Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress, £229, LK Bennett

The pink printed number is the perfect choice for spring, and would make the perfect dress for either a smart, daytime event, or a work day at the office. While we love how Lorraine Kelly has styled the dress with chic, nude heels, it would also look fab with a pair of white trainers or sandals - making this an incredibly versatile piece.

