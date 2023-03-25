Lady Eliza Spencer dazzles in slinky halterneck gown during twin Amelia Spencer's wedding celebrations Princess Diana's niece twinned with her bride-to-be sister Lady Amelia for the grand affair

It's official, Lady Amelia Spencer has tied the knot with her husband Greg Mallett. In a world exclusive, HELLO! revealed that the socialite– the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales – wed her long-term boyfriend in South Africa. As expected, the wedding was the bash of the year.

Lady Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer was of course among the attendees and utilised the occasion, more details fo which you can watch below, to make a splash with her wedding-ready attire of choice. During a pre-nuptial party, the 30-year-old slipped into a breath-taking champagne-toned satin number featuring a halter-neck, a figure-caressing fit and a shimmering finish.

She wore her blonde hair scraped up into a high ponytail, her go-to style, and showcased a natural, sun-kissed beauty glow, allowing her modelesque features to shine for themselves.

Lady Eliza Spencer looked sensational in a silver dress

Lady Eliza embraced her boyfriend Channing Millerd for a sweet series of couple's photos, completing her silver aesthetic by slipping into some crystal-clad sandals to elevate her metallic look.

The socialite embraced her boyfriend Channing Millerd for a poolside snap

Princess Diana's niece twinned with the bride-to-be, as Lady Amelia also opted for a bridal wrap-effect halter-neck gown by Reformation featuring tie-knot detailing and a sultry backless silhouette. The twins were joined by a flock of fashionable friends at the 'do, who all made the most of their picturesque sunset backdrop for epic Instagram feed potential.

The twins partied the night away before Lady Amelia's big day

Speaking to HELLO! of her spectacular mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town, Lady Amelia said: "It means so much to get married here," adding: "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

Lady Eliza shared the series of scenic snaps via social media, captioning the romantic post: "The happiest pre-wedding celebration for my beautiful sister @ameliaspencer15 and Grizzle - my heart is full."

DETAILS: Lady Amelia Spencer looks so loved-up in slinky dress during sentimental pre-wedding trip

A flurry of well-wishers flocked to comment on the beautiful images, including the twins' older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, who wrote: "Happiest few days ever!!!" Lady Amelia herself responded, saying: "I love you so much." A third friend noted: "Stunning, just stunning. You both look sensational."

