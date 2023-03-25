Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in backless bridal dress for wedding celebrations

Lady Amelia Spencer is officially married! Princess Diana's niece tied the knot with her husband Greg Mallett on Tuesday, during the wedding bash of the year in South Africa. While images of the socialite's wedding gown are yet to be revealed in HELLO!'s world exclusive on Sunday, the star was pictured in the most breath-taking bridal-inspired look while celebrating with friends before the big day took place.

On Friday, Lady Amelia's twin Lady Eliza Spencer shared a series of beautiful pre-wedding images on social media. The duo were seen celebrating in style with friends, and for the scenic affair, more details of which you can see in the clip below, Lady Amelia looked divine in a pearlescent white Reformation gown.

The stunning wrap-effect garment featured tie-knot detailing and a sultry backless silhouette with a shimmering champagne finish. Lady Amelia completed her bridal aesthetic by styling her blonde locks up in a ballerina bun with pearl embellishments and opted for a natural, sun-kissed beauty glow to showcase her glorious features.

Lady Amelia Spencer looked beautiful in the pearlescent gown

She was seen kissing her then-husband-to-be beside a dreamy poolside setting, who looked smart in a crisp white shirt, black trousers and black loafers.

Lady Amelia sweetly twinned with her sister Lady Eliza on the day, who looked radiant in a silver-toned satin number featuring a halter-neck, a figure-caressing fit and a floor-length cut.

Princess Diana's niece married her long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett

The latter took to social media to share the sneak peek with friends and family online. She captioned the romantic post: "The happiest pre-wedding celebration for my beautiful sister @ameliaspencer15 and Grizzle - my heart is full."

Lady Amelia previously detailed her excitement for the big day in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Speaking of her spectacular mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town, Lady Amelia said: "It means so much to get married here," adding: "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

Also telling HELLO! of his joy at marrying his long-time love, Greg noted: "I've been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years." Somebody get the tissues…

