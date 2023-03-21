World Exclusive: Lady Amelia Spencer marries Greg Mallett in South African mountaintop ceremony

In a world exclusive, HELLO! can reveal that Lady Amelia Spencer – the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales – has married her fiancé Greg Mallett in South Africa.

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia, 30, tells HELLO! of their spectacular mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town, adding: "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

Joining the happy couple on their big day were family members including model Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, and younger brother Samuel.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett have tied the knot in South Africa

Telling HELLO! of his joy at marrying his long-time love, Greg, 33, says: "I’ve been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years."

Their wedding day comes three years after fitness and nutrition coach Greg proposed to Amelia – the daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, and former model Victoria Lockwood – at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 22 July 2020. Hear all about the romantic proposal in the video below...

Later that year, the couple chose to give their first photoshoot and interview exclusively to HELLO!, with Greg telling us: "I’ve always known I wanted to marry Amelia. As young as I was when we got together, I knew she was the girl of my dreams."

Amelia added: "Everything about Greg makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

