Priyanka Chopra turns heads in stunning fuchsia gown at screening of new series Citadel

Priyanka Chopra turned heads on Tuesday night as she led the attendees at a screening of her new Prime Video series, Citadel, in Culver City.

The 40-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in a fuchsia satin gown that featured flattering ruching around the waist and an elegant cape that flowed down one of her arms.

The gown's modest slit allowed her to show off a portion of her shiny silver heels.

As she posed for photographers, Priyanka smiled confidently, showcasing a bold berry pout that complemented her smokey eyeshadow.

Her thick, raven hair was styled in sleek strands that flowed down her back, adding an extra touch of glamour to her already stunning look.

Priyanka was joined on the red carpet by her Citadel co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Citadel, a thriller series with a $300million budget, has been created by David Weil for Amazon Prime, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers.

The show has been heavily promoted by the cast, with a big premiere held on April 21 at the Space Cinema Moderno in Rome.

During their trip to Italy, Priyanka looked sensational as she posed for photos on the red carpet in a plunging green gown styled with a matching feather-lined coat.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing

She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, who looked all too proud of his spouse.

The couple - who wed in 2018 - documented their time in Italy, which included romantic strolls through the city, on Instagram.

It was a rare one-on-one time for Nick and Priyanka, who welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January 2022.

The baby, named Malti Marie, was born 12 weeks early and had to remain at a Los Angeles hospital for her first 100 days.

The couple was able to bring their daughter home in early May 2022, which they revealed in a celebratory Instagram post.

In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka revealed that she froze her eggs in her early 30s in case she wanted to have children in the future.

"I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career," she said.

"I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing." She continued, "I was 35, and my mum's an OB-GYN who's like, '36 - Just do it.'"

