Helen Skelton drops jaws in satin pyjama set for glam red carpet event

The Countryfile presenter is a doting mother-of-three

Helen Skelton smiling in orange dress
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer
BBC star Helen Skelton resembled a green goddess on Friday as she graced the red carpet at the Royal Television Society North West Awards.

Dressed up to the nines, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 40, slipped into a sumptuous, satin pyjama set in a beautiful shade of emerald green.

trio holding glass award © Instagram
Helen looked so chic in her emerald co-ord

She looked fabulous in her slinky co-ord complete with feathered trim details around the wrists and ankles. For an added dose of glamour, meanwhile, Helen wore her flowing tresses down loose in Hollywood waves and accessorised with a glitzy silver clutch.

During the glittering event, Helen and Her Morning Live team scooped an award for 'Best Factual Series'.

The presenter posed for a sweet selfie with her co-star Michelle Ackerley © Instagram
"Very grateful to be a tiny part of this top team… Testament to how hard everyone behind the scenes works to walk away best factual at the RTS Northwest awards. Thanks for watching. See you Monday," Helen gushed in her caption.

The mother-of-three's fans and friends went wild in the comments section, sharing touching messages of congratulations.

One follower wrote: "Congratulations, well done to you all. I do so love it Helen when you are presenting, you just do bring an extra sparkle to the programme," while another added: "So proud of you all. What a show," followed by a red love heart.

Helen Skelton attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall© Getty Images
Helen is best known for presenting Countryfile

A third noted: "Absolutely deserved!!!" and a fourth remarked: "You and Gethin are a great team together as presenters. A very well deserved medal. Love the show."

Helen's glamorous evening comes after she melted hearts with the sweetest family update featuring her mini-me daughter, Elsie.

Earlier this week, the former Blue Peter presenter sparked a sweet fan reaction when she posted a snap of her little girl rocking a cherubic knitted jumper and a pair of blue wellies flecked with glitter. So sweet!

In the picture, the young tot could be seen beaming from ear to ear alongside a pal who donned matching blue wellies and a technicolour tutu.

Helen's fans couldn't help but notice how Elsie's sweet smile mirrored her famous mother's. Watch the video below to see how Helen's daughter is slowly following in the presenter's footsteps... 

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

One wrote: "Elsie has your smile already," while a second added: "Lovely girlies. Elsie is growing up fast and is so like you. Bless them," and a third commented: "Aww the cutest little monkeys ever."

A fourth penned: "Great pic Helen!!! Full of happy mischief, looking for the next adventure… Just like mum!!!" and a fifth noted: "You can see who's children they are. So like you."

Black and white photo of Helen Skelton's children piled on her© Instagram
Helen is a doting mum to her three children

Helen shares Elsie with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple are also doting parents to two sons: Louis, six, and Ernie, eight.

Since their split, the TV star has been incredibly open and honest about her journey post separation.

Helen and her ex-husband Richie on the red carpet© Getty Images
Helen and Richie split in 2022

In her new book, In My Stride, Helen reflected on her break-up, writing: "I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn't see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me."

Elsewhere, Helen explained that she refuses to delete photos of herself with her former husband for the sake of her children. "I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too," she added.

