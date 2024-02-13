Helen Skelton rocks plunging bustier and red hot suit for sultry appearance

Helen Skelton, 40, was a vision on the TV Choice Awards red carpet on Monday night, ditching her casual denim and chic work outfits in favour of a more sultry ensemble.

The Countryfile star was the ultimate lady in red in a Joseph satin-crepe suit consisting of a tomato-hued jacket which retails for £645, which she teamed with the figure-flattering matching wide-leg trousers, which cost £425.

© Instagram The Countryfile star wore a striking Joseph suit

Layered underneath the £1k two-piece was a black plunging bustier from Mara Hoffman with a structured bodice and adjustable neckline. Gold pointed-toe heels from Kurt Geiger were just visible underneath her trouser hem, which tied in with her Monsoon clutch bag and chunky ChloBo jewellery.

Helen styled her blonde hair in Hollywood waves to finish off her glam ensemble as she posed alongside Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley.

© Instagram Helen joined Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley at the TV Choice Awards

"Technically work colleagues, but we know too much about each other. Lovely time toasting some top talent and seeing so many friendly faces," Helen captioned the carousel of Instagram photos.

The former Strictly star is not afraid to experiment with her style, especially when it comes to red carpets. Back in November 2023, she attended the Royal Television Society North West Awards in a sumptuous, satin pyjama set.

Adding a touch of glamour to her emerald green sleepwear, which featured a feathered trim, she wore her tresses loose around her shoulders in Hollywood waves and accessorised with a glitzy silver clutch.

© Instagram Helen previously wore an emerald pyjama set on the red carpet

Meanwhile, she chose a backless, cut-out gown for the 2022 Pride of Britain Awards which highlighted her toned figure.

Helen – who shares three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler – has previously opened up about how she maintains her physique. The doting mother relies on a balance of exercise and a "healthy, hearty" diet which she fits around her parenting duties.

© Getty The presenter opened up about her fitness regime (pictured at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022)

"I seem to be one of those people who has so much energy, which is helpful as, with three kids under the age of eight, trust me, I need it! When I exercise, I find I am so much calmer and a better person all round – I’m not someone who cares about achieving a peachy bum or the perfect body from it, but my brain gets an excellent workout and that is what is far more important to me," the Morning Live presenter told Women's Fitness.

"I have always mixed up my fitness routine, though, so I go through phases of doing things like netball and Zumba, to running with a child in a pram, to HIIT sessions with the kids. Also, I adore cycling, and always take the kids on bike rides. I am lucky to be living in the countryside as it is the best way to get around."

