Helen Skelton shimmers at BRITs in waist-cinching silver dress of dreams

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton sparkled in silver on Saturday evening as she stepped out to attend the 2024 BRIT Awards at London's O2 arena.

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-three made a bold statement in a figure-hugging gown dripping in metallic sequins. Helen exuded confidence in her silver garment which featured a scooped neckline, a cinched-in waistline and a ruffled asymmetrical hemline.

© Instagram Helen looked picture-perfect in shimmering silver

To toughen up her look, Helen, 40, added a vampy black leather belt and a pair of pointed black stilettos. She wore her glossy blonde locks in a voluminous ponytail and completed her get-up with a pair of large silver hoop earrings. Stunning!

Taking to social media, Helen shared an ultra-glamorous image of herself posing behind the scenes ahead of the star-studded awards ceremony.

In a montage post, meanwhile, Helen shared a plethora of clips including snapshots of herself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Fleur East and Gemma Atkinson, in addition to a picture of herself posing up a storm on the red carpet.

Captioning the sweet post, she wrote: "Loved seeing Kylie… Loved seeing some good people for a good squeeze… Buzzing to watch @gregfrostie and Barney do their thing [TV emoji] Thanks for a top night @brits".

Helen's glam night out comes after she shared a rare glimpse inside her busy life as a mother-of-three. The presenter, who shares sons Ernie and Louis and daughter Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler, recently opted to post a rare snapshot of her little girl enjoying a nature walk in the February sunshine.

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler

And Elsie, whom Helen welcomed in December 2021, looked every inch her mother's mini-me thanks to her curly blonde mop of hair which fell around her shoulders in adorable ringlets.

© Instagram Helen's daughter is just like her!

During an exclusive interview, Helen recently told us how she hopes her children will inherit her own appreciation of wildlife and the outdoors. When asked whether she encourages her children to spend time outdoors, she said: "I think there are so many benefits to spending time outside so I really hope my children grow up loving life outdoors. I am lucky that at the minute I can drag them up a fell and long may that continue."

Musing on her own childhood, she continued: "I was brought up on a farm in the countryside so a respect for and appreciation of the landscape is just something I was literally born into.

© Getty Images Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

"I am constantly buoyed by the enthusiasm and energy people seem to have for the outdoors. Particularly since the pandemic, I feel like people have a newfound love of the outdoors which is brilliant in many ways."