Louise Redknapp looks amazing in sassy fringe skirt

Louise Redknapp is known for her seriously stylish wardrobe, and her latest look is yet another fine example of her sartorial flair.

In a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the mother-of-two looked runway-ready in a black mini-skirt adorned with decadent tassels.

She teamed her gorgeous number with a chic white shirt which she wore with the sleeves rolled up and loosely tucked into her skirt for a hint of Parisian sass.

On her feet, Louise slipped on a pair of strappy black heels for the perfect lunch date outfit.

© Instagram The singer posed up a storm

She styled her honey blonde locks into a sleek parting and opted to add some extra va-va-voom with a sweep of metallic eyeshadow and a pop of rosy highlighter. For an added sprinkling of glamour, the hitmaker, 48, completed her get-up with a pair of pendant earrings.

She captioned her photo: "A little bank holiday lunch."

This isn't the first time Louise has impressed her fans with a daring look. She recently told HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealing: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

© Getty Louise loves a bold look

Only last week, Louise dazzled in a glittering outfit complete with a vampy leotard and a beaded rhinestone top. The former wife of Jamie Redknapp took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support on her single, 'High Hopes,' rocking a daring outfit in the process.

"I just want to say a massive thank you for all the love for High Hopes! It's definitely one to turn up loud and sing your heart out to! Tag me in all your videos using High Hopes and I'll share my favourites," penned Louise in the caption, reminding fans her single is out on 2 June.

Fans couldn't help but congregate in the comments, sharing their love for Louise's spectacular look. "Is there anyone hotter than Louise… I don't think so," wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Louise you are stunning, simply stunning."

