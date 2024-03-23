Louise Redknapp stuns in figure-hugging leather skirt and sheer blouse

Louise Redknapp turned up the heat wearing a form-fitting PVC skirt as she enjoyed a night out in London on Friday.

The former Eternal singer looked so glam as she attended the Switchboard LGBTQIA+ 50th anniversary party wearing the all-black ensemble, perfectly pairing her leather skirt with a Chloe semi-sheer blouse and YSL stiletto heels.

© Instagram Louise attended the Switchboard anniversary party

Louise, 49, wore her hair in a voluminous blown-out style, while her makeup looked flawless as she rocked a smokey eye complete with winged eyeliner, a bronzed base, and a nude lip.

The star took to Instagram to share the gorgeous snaps from the event, and one photo showed Louise posing alongside close friend Denise Van Outen, and Kiss FM's Harriet Rose.

© Instagram Louise posed with close pal Denise Van Outen and Harriet Rose

"Fab night at @switchboardlgbt 50th anniversary party last night. Congratulations @simonjonespr on a fantastic night xx," Louise wrote.

The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' songstress has been busy this week. On Thursday evening, Louise made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Drew Michael.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in September, looked loved-up as they arrived at the Sister Act gala night at the Dominion Theatre.

© Getty Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp attend the press night afterparty for Sister Act: The Musical

Louise looked chic in a pair of slim black trousers paired with a green leather jacket, while her CEO boyfriend Drew looked smart in a blue Polo top and a black suede jacket.

The mother-of-two went 'Instagram official' with her beau in November, after going public with a romance a few months prior.

Louise was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp, and the pair share two sons together, Charley, 19, and Beau, 15.