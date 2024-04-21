Louise Redknapp is the ultimate cool girl in latex trousers and tuxedo shirt

Louise Redknapp is living her best life! Joining friends in London, the mum-of-two danced the night away as she celebrated stylist Thomas George Wulbern's birthday.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp headed to a pal's birthday party

Looking seriously chic, Louise, 49, tucked an oversized tuxedo shirt into a pair of high-waisted latex trousers. Elevating her rock chick aesthetic, the singer added patent slingback stilettos, a leather belt and a selection of gold chunky bangles.

With her blonde tresses blow-dried to perfection, Louise practically glowed as she combined a copper eyeshadow with a hint of honey-hued blusher and a soft pink lip.

© Instagram The singer practically glowed thanks to her combination of copper eyeshadow, honey-hued blusher and pink lipstick

A star-studded affair, Louise wasn't the only celebrity in attendance on Saturday night. Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, and Atomic Kitten band members Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon were also on hand to celebrate.

Noticeably absent from the photos was Louise's boyfriend Drew Michael. The pair – who were first linked in September 2023 – have been going from strength to strength in their romance lately.

© Getty Louise with her boyfriend Drew Michael

After making their relationship Instagram official in November, Louise and Drew took another big step, making their red carpet debut at the Sister Act gala night in March. Cuddling up for photos, Louise and Drew turned heads as they made their way into The Dominion Theatre.

Currently, little is known about Drew, however, it's widely reported that he's the high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. While Louise is extremely private about their relationship, she has noted that she's "very happy" with her new man, and has introduced Drew to sons Charley and Beau, whom she shares with ex Jamie Redknapp.

Married for 20 years, Louise and Jamie announced their split in 2018 and have continued to co-parent their sons. "Jamie and I share the after-school football pick-ups, and Beau is often at his dad's, so my favourite evenings are when it's just me and Beau," Louise told The Sunday Times last year.

© Instagram Louise with Drew and her eldest son Charley

"I've no idea if my boys think I'm a cool mum, but I have a great relationship with both of them and they're super-supportive of what I do."

Revered for her edgy sense of style, Louise has struck sartorial gold with her wardrobe this month. Earlier this week, the mum-of-two was pictured in a see-through lace dress layered over black underwear.

© Instagram Louise has rocked some seriously chic outfits recently

Posting photos of her outfit on Instagram, the Eternal star swept her tresses into a low ponytail, directing attention to her statement hoop earrings. One of many sultry looks in Louise's treasure trove, we're still not over the vampy bodysuit she wore to Soho House. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!