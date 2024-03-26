Louise Redknapp shows off bombshell curves and sky-high legs in daring high-cut leotard

If one thing is for sure, it's that Louise Redknapp never fails to turn up the heat with a daring outfit.

On Monday, the popstar, 49, simply stunned in a series of shots showing her wearing a sultry black leotard. The skimpy long-sleeved number glittered in the shots and perfectly showed off the singer's sky-high legs, which were further accentuated by a pair of killer boot heels.

The post marked a milestone moment for the star as she revealed in the caption: "I wanna see you STRETCH! [white love heart emoji]. 5 years since I made my return to the music scene with this song… and I'm so proud this was the song I did it with… the perfect opener to the Heavy Love album, and I’m so pleased you all loved it as much as I did.

"Stretch is available now on my album Heavy Love and my Greatest Hits which is out now xxx.

As for her glam, Louise wore her cascading honey-blonde lengths in 'wet-look' waves that perfectly framed her camera-ready makeup. For her eyes, she opted for dramatic black eyeliner in her waterline and a grey smokey eyeshaddow combination on her lid.

© Suzan Moore - PA Images The singer relaunched her music career in 2019 after starring in Eternals

The rest of the look was kept on the subtle side with just a few gentle brushes of warm bronzer to contour her cheeks and a slick of nude lipstick.

The post also featured a clip of the music video for the song, during which Louise was spotted showing off her incredible dance moves. As the camera changed from shot to shot, Louise's leotard look kept diversifying.

At one moment, she swept her locks up into a slick ponytail as she performed a section of floorwork.

© Instagram Louise has been so loved-up recently with her boyfriend Drew, following her split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017

Another moment saw Louise add a black and white shirt over the top of her leotard as she danced with a topless male dancer.

Something that cannot be denied is Louise's confidence, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2022, she opened up about how fashion helps her find her star power.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."