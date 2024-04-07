Louise Redknapp looks phenomenal in risqué lace bodysuit for glamorous night out

Louise Redknapp appears to have entered her 'strong woman' era after finding love again with new partner, Drew Michael.

The former Eternals star, who split from footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2018, couldn't have looked more confident as she nailed power dressing in a lace catsuit to mark her friend's birthday on Saturday evening.

Louise looked phenomenal in the £195 'Sporty Logo stretch tech bodysuit' from Wolford, which accentuated her feminine curves and highlighted her ultra-toned silhouette.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp dances in a fitted bodysuit on night out

The popstar layered with ultra-sheer tights, teaming her look with nothing but pointed-toe heels.

Looking like she was ready to hit the stage, Louise wore a full-face of elegant beauty glam consisting of a dewy foundation, smokey eyes and faux freckles.

Her honey blonde bob was styled in loose waves. "Happy Birthday Beaut, my very own 'Soho House Sue'," Louise penned in the caption of her Instagram Story as she and her friend danced in the exclusive member's club.

© Instagram Louise celebrated a friend's birthday wearing a phenomenal monochrome ensemble

It's not the first time Louise has dared to wear lace. Back in November, the West End star channelled a vampy aesthetic when she wore a divine lace bodycon dress to debut her new collection with high-street label, Peacocks.

© Getty Louise looked like a sultry vixen in lace

The mother-of-two styled the black lace number with a pair of sheer black tights and a timeless pair of pointed-toe black heels, slicking her hair into a stage-ready sleek ponytail.

In the same month, Louise donned an elegant lace blouse to go Instagram official with her boyfriend, Drew. The singer shared a collection of photos of them out for a cosy dinner with Louise's eldest son Charley - who is currently studying in the US - to celebrate Drew's birthday.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp has introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley last year

"I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence," Louise told HELLO! in 2022.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, and you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into."I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple," she added.

© Karwai Tang Louise Redknapp arrived at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 rocking a lace bodysuit

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt, you just need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."