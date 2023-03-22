Gisele Bundchen makes revelation about continued relationship with former step-son Jack and Bridget Moynahan The supermodel and her NFL ex divorced in 2022

Gisele Bundchen left nothing unsaid during her latest interview with Vanity Fair, opening up about her divorce with NFL player ex-husband Tom Brady.

However, she also discussed a more unexplored part of their dynamic, that being her relationship with her former step-son Jack, who Tom shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

While Gisele and the 15-year-old always looked to be close on social media, she revealed in her interview that it was all true, with her love for Jack running deep.

She admitted that upon first hearing news that Tom and Bridget were expecting, it was "a challenging situation for all of us," although she came to embrace Jack after he was born as her "bonus child."

In fact, it was Jack who accelerated her desire to become a mother, and she and Tom soon welcomed son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Gisele explained: "I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

Gisele revealed she and Jack had a strong relationship

The supermodel did clarify that while she doesn't get to see Jack as often since the divorce, he is still a part of their lives and shares a close relationship with his half-siblings, saying: "I love him so much."

The 42-year-old also mentioned that her relationship with Jack's mom Bridget wasn't always easy, saying that they never even got to meet till a year after Jack was born.

However, through learning to co-parent, the two grew close, as she explained that "love conquers all," adding: "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that."

"I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"

The supermodel is the latest cover star for Vanity Fair

Gisele then emphasized that it was this co-parenting experience that helped her develop an amicable relationship with Tom.

"We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

