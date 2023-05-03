Ageless Pamela Anderson, 55, shows off her incredible physique in white bikini

The Baywatch star is age defying in make up free shoot

Pamela Anderson, the 55-year-old Baywatch icon, stunned fans with her ageless physique and natural beauty in a recent photoshoot for her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

The star showcased her toned curves and radiant makeup-free visage as she modeled two different white swimsuits – a sizzling bikini and a sexy one-piece featuring a cut-out over her taut tummy.

In one photo, Anderson lounges on a cement seashell beside a pool, her hair styled in soft waves, looking fresh-faced and gorgeous.

SEE: Pamela Anderson showcases toned legs in skimpy bodysuit and fishnet tights

MORE: Pamela Anderson's cut-out Victoria Beckham dress will seriously turn your head

The second suit boasted hip-hugging bottoms with fringe hanging from the hips, as the star struck a sultry pose.

Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "surf bunny. a super soft washed cotton like your favorite vintage tee, lined with swim fabric #pamxfrankies."

The actress jetted off to Grand Cayman for the shoot, which took place at the luxurious Palm Heights Hotel.

The Home Improvement alum also shared a Polaroid-style snap of herself in a bikini top, hands in her beachy hair, and a big smile on her face.

Pam announced her collaboration with the Malibu-based swimwear brand on April 27. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself in her iconic red Baywatch-era one-piece swimsuit.

"It's about time. I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret. Time went so slowly… But today after a long year - I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," she wrote.

Adding to the excitement, Anderson shared that she collaborated with Francesca Aiello, a childhood friend of her sons, stating: "She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless… Available May 4th."

Fans have been raving about the V.I.P. star's new swimwear line. One admirer commented, "So glad Pamela is showing the new kids how to really pose," while another added, "Love Love Love! Pamela is cutest with no makeup on!"

WATCH: Pamela Anderson's Live Cover

The actress has maintained her physique over the years by following a strict diet that involves intermittent fasting. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she told Vogue in February.

She also follows a dedicated supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

Pam lives in Paradise Cove, Malibu with her sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.