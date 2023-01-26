Strictly's Helen Skelton's 5 most memorable bikini photos The Countryfile star has shared the most gorgeous swimwear moments on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton is a brilliant combination of relatable and aspirational and the busy mum of three's swimwear photos are some of the best.

The 39-year-old has shared plenty of striking, impressively sporty and adorable family moments with her boys, Ernie Myler, seven, and Louis Myler, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, one, on their holidays. Helen may have been spun into shape on the BBC ballroom dance floor by her partner Gorka Marquez in 2022, but the TV presenter had an impressively toned physique long before that - and her beach snaps are total bikini goals.

Keep scrolling for our pick of Helen Skelton's best beach, swimwear and fittness photos...

Helen Skelton's best swimwear photos

Helen makes playtime look so stylish

Helen loves this photo, which she described as a "belter", taken by her mum during a family holiday in August 2021.

The Countryfile star shared a little background insight for fans on Instagram: "Although I tease my Mam for accidentally taking more photos of the inside of her handbag and random strangers than of me and the boy’s I think she’s captured a belter here xxx."

The proud mum of three wasn't afraid to wrestle with her son Ernie Myler while wearing her string bikini in the water. Fans, including celebrity pals like Christine Lampard, liked the post and commented on how "stunning" she looked.

Helen's mint green high-waisted bikini was adored by fans

Helen's flattering mint green bikini and statement black shades from August 2021 were a hit.

The mum of two shared a gorgeous image of herself at the Amazonia Hotel in Malta, posing by an azure blue pool with her youngest son Louis.

Helen offered a very funning insight into th peaceful-looking setting when she captioned her photo: "The benefits of having kids that don’t sleep is that you and them get the pool to yourself before anyone gets up."

While many mothers related Helen's exhaustion, the comments on Instagram were all about her high-waisted swimwear: "Oh my god I love that bikini!!!" exclaimed fan after fan.

Helen's sunbathing snap was picture perfect

With a stunning deep-V and neon manicure look, Helen totally disarmed fans when she shared this sunbathing selfie in September 2020.

Helen shared the moment on Instagram with a thoughtful caption: "Shameless sun selfie taken yesterday when I somehow managed to sunbath and work outside. No idea how that happened... today I actually had a winter coat on. The point being things change quickly and we can’t always predict them. Hoping you can roll with whatever comes your way…"

Among the streams of love heart and flame emojis, Helen's reflective post elicited heart-warming comments from fans who replied: "You brighten up every single day in my eyes Helen."

Helen was incredibly toned even before her Strictly stint

It was almost two years ago, but the 39-year-old's glorious sauna snap at The Spa at Rudding Park Hotel still looks so dreamy.

The busy TV presenter treated herself to a well-earned rest with a picturesque view and her bikini photo proved that Helen was in great shape long before her dance partner Gorka Marquez put her through her paces.

Helen's throwback Instagram post marked an important moment: "2021, the year I understood the value of a little r&r."

Paddleboarding has done wonders for Helen's core strength

One month before taking a spin in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, Helen shared a weekend snap from Ullswater in the Lake District that astonished fans.

The proud mum took to Instagram to share an anecdote about how her sons were suddenly big enough to steal away her stand-up paddleboard – but eyes were on Helen's impressive physique.

"Just like that the eldest two are old enough to pinch my board…. Life jackets and eyes on at all times #milestones #lakedays #summer #sup," Helen captioned the post. However, her fans were already distracted by how toned she looked in her cut-out swimming costume.

"How you find all this energy and time for everything is truly remarkable. Looking strong Helen xx," wrote one fan, before thousands more joined in to voice their amazement.

