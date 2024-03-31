Victoria Beckham sets Instagram ablaze in low-cut lingerie and bunny ears

Victoria Beckham set Instagram ablaze on Easter Sunday as she revived some of her most iconic Easter photo shoots from her glittering career in fashion.

In a series of throwback posts, the wife of David Beckham reposted a photo first shared in 2017. The fashion mogul looked impossibly chic in a Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin one-piece and matching cardigan as she reclined on decking in a dreamy tropical location.

With a plunging neckline, nautical waist tie and sleek high-cut legs, the former Spice Girls star looked incredible in the luxe swimwear set as she held a playful bunny facemask to her head.

In 2017, Victoria shared the same photo, along with the caption: "Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine," with a USA flag emoji.

Adding to her gallery of Easter photos, the mother-of-four revived an image from her cover shoot with Grazia in 2022.

Rocking a vampy ensemble, VB donned a silk black bralette top, a black satin skirt, a cropped black cardigan and latex bunny ears. She wore her brunette curls styled in a coiled updo, letting a single wave shape her beautified face.

© Instagram The Beckham family celebrated Easter together in 2021

In her cover interview at the time, Victoria opened up about celebrating her body - and how she's encouraging her only daughter, Harper, to embrace all types of women's bodies.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" explained Victoria, who splits her time living and working in South Florida. "They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating."

© Instagram Victoria said she is teaching her daughter - and youngest child - to embrace all types of women's bodies

She added that she feels good about showing her daughter women who are "really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.

"Victoria's Easter wishes to her fans come just after she shared a sweet video with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who is married to Victoria and David's eldest son, Brooklyn.

The mother-daughter-in-law duo danced on board a luxury yacht together, donning denim shorts and bunny ears as they pranced about to the iconic Spice Girls anthem, Say You'll Be There.

© Instagram Victoria shares an icredibly close relationship with her daugther

Victoria took to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment, captioning the video, "Love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!", highlighting the affection and closeness between the two.