Louise Redknapp is a vision in striking fitted dress as she sends touching message

Louise Redknapp always looks effortlessly chic with her perfectly put-together outfits, but the star blew fans away when she mixed up her style by wearing the boldest floral dress on Friday.

Sharing a snapshot from a previous photoshoot with Fault Magazine, Louise, 49, looked incredible in a black velvet dress by Richard Quinn, that featured a tangerine floral and foliage print, complete with full-length integrated gloves.

The singer was as glamorous as ever with her hair styled in a loose straight style, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a pink eyeshadow with smokey eyeliner and black mascara. Louise's bronzed base complemented the vibrant outfit, and the star finished the look with a matte nude lip. Stunning!

Louise shared the gorgeous snap with a video of herself singing Kehlani's hit song Bright, with the caption: "Be great, be kind. Don't let them dim your light. A woman like a sun should always stay bright. Happy International Women's Day to all you incredible women out there… keep shining bright."

Louise Redknapp's health and fitness secrets

Fans and friends were touched by Louise's sentimental message, with one follower responding: "Just the words I needed to read.. Love this song, it truly resonates."

Another penned: "Inspirational words from an inspirational woman."

Louise appears to have been keeping things low-key in recent weeks after the former Eternal singer enjoyed a romantic ski trip with her boyfriend Drew Michael.

© Instagram Louise and her boyfriend Drew recently enjoyed a romantic ski holiday

The mother-of-two shared a carousel of photos from the couple's getaway, which included one shot of the pair posing on the slopes together in their ski gear. Another showed Louise looking snug in a fluffy jacket and a black crossbody bag, while her CEO beau opted for a khaki puffer coat and a pair of black jeans.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2023, before going 'Instagram official' in November, when Louise shared a photo of herself and Drew enjoying a dinner out with her eldest son Charley.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp shared a photo with Drew and her eldest son Charley in November

Louise shares two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The former Strictly star was married to the footballer for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

Jamie has since moved on with model Frida Redknapp, and the pair tied the knot in 2021, just one month before their now two-year-old son Rafael was born.