Louise Redknapp wows in lace lingerie in jaw-dropping throwback photo

Louise Redknapp caused a stir with fans as she showcased her toned figure in a lace lingerie set on Friday – and wow.

Sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram, Louise, 49, looked gorgeous in the white bra and underwear, that featured a lace scallop trim and delicate bows.

One snapshot showed the former Eternal singer lying on a bed with her hair tied back, while another saw the star posing in a kitchen with her hair styled in a bouncy blow-out.

Looking glamorous for the photo shoot, Louise opted for a sparkly silver eyeshadow, a stroke of black mascara, and a pink lip with a hint of shine. Stunning!

"Little Friday flashback to my @triumphlingerie campaigns, thanks for the reminder @billcurrie," the star wrote.

Louise's school friend Martine McCutcheon joined the hundreds of followers expressing their admiration for the photos. The former EastEnders actress wrote: "[fire emojis] There she is!!! [heart emoji]."

While Louise previously shared the photos with her Instagram followers back in 2019, the shots appear to be taken between 2007 and 2009, when the mother-of-two was the face of the lingerie brand.

The singer has been loving the throwback photos recently, and just last week she shared a gorgeous photo from her cover of Fault Magazine. The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' hitmaker looked phenomenal in the most striking Richard Quinn black velvet dress that featured a tangerine floral and foliage print, complete with full-length integrated gloves.

© Instagram Louise and a host of famous faces their support for friend Leigh Francis on his tour

Posting to mark International Women's Day, Louise followed the photo with a video of herself singing Kehlani's hit song 'Bright', with the caption: "Be great, be kind. Don't let them dim your light. A woman like a sun should always stay bright. Happy International Women's Day to all you incredible women out there… keep shining bright."

Louise's friendships are clearly very important to her, and earlier this week she showed her support for her friend Leigh Francis on his tour in London.

The former Strictly star was joined by Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Melanie C for the occasion, along with Kate Thornton, Laura Whitmore, and her husband Ian Stirling.