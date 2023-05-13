Alex Jones sparks major fan reaction after dazzling selfie in string vest

Alex Jones sparked a major reaction from fans on Friday, after she shared a brand new photo to her Instagram account.

The 46-year-old presenter was spotted posing for a quick mirror selfie in a string grey vest and vibrant blue high-waisted trousers. In the caption she revealed the very exciting news that she was about to watch the dress rehearsal of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Alex looked gorgeous!

The One Show host wrote: "Watching the dress rehearsal of the grand final of #eurovision and having the best time. Who’s your favourite so far?" It's safe to say fans were delighted with the update and couldn't wait to weigh in.

One fan penned: "Been an absolute buzz in the city. So proud that we’re hosting Ukraines party in our city. Thank you to you & The One Show for coming & helping it to be a great success," alongside a red love heart emoji. Another simply added: "UK and France."

Others were more impressed with Alex's appearance for the exciting moment - especially her hair which was swept over to one side. "Haven’t been able to watch the semi-finals but watching the final tonight… love the rock chick hair," a third added. A fourth wrote: "Wow Alex you look amazing."

There's no denying that Alex is fully embracing the spring-summer months which this week have been reflected in her vibrant on-screen outfits. On Wednesday took to her Instagram account once again this time donning a pair of dramatic lilac trousers which she paired with a bold yellow jumper.

The star is covering Eurovision with Rylan Clark

The TV star completed her camera-ready look with a pair of strappy silver heels that perfectly complemented her effervescent summer ensemble. As for her hair and makeup, Alex wore her bobbed brunette tresses in soft waves.

Alex's glamorous makeup look featured a pop of colour as she opted for vibrant coral lipstick. She also added brushes of rosy blusher, dark smokey eyeshadow and fluttery false eyelashes - perfection!

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tonight’s Eurovision outfit Jumper @secondfemale @biscuit_clothingandliving. Trousers @frenchconnection @johnlewis. Shoes @zara. Styling @tesswrightstylist. Hair & make up @jopmakeup."

Fans took to the comments section again with kind words for the star. One fan penned: "I was admiring your get-up tonight; a gorgeous colour combo, loved the styling too! You looked fantastic!" A second added: "The most beautiful woman in the world," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "So gorgeous and stunning Alex [love heart emoji, flame emoji, love heart emoji.]"

Whilst the star is a regular on our TV screens, behind the scenes she is an adoring mother to her three children, Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, one, whom she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson. Whilst the star does share the occasional update from her little ones she tries to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible and conceals their faces in her updates.

