Alex Jones' daughter Annie plays with siblings in heart-melting photo

Alex Jones often thrills fans with sweet photos of her children, but it's very rare that they're all pictured together, let alone playing as a family.

But on Thursday, the One Show presenter melted hearts as she shared the sweetest photo of the trio all together and clearly having a great time. The three had found a large plastic box to mess around with her eldest child Teddy, six, leaning on the side of it, while his younger siblings, Kit, three, and Annie, one were both sat inside.

The three were all still wearing their pyjamas with Teddy rocking one that featured Pixar character Buzz Lightyear, Kit styling out a set with tiger faces printed across and Annie looking so sweet in the perfect pink onesie.

The children were well supervised for their playdate with doting mum Alex taking their photo, with all three hiding their faces, while her husband, Charlie sat on a nearby armchair making sure they didn't get themselves into trouble.

The snap allowed a glimpse Alex's stunning family home with a living room that went straight into an open-plan kitchen. Both rooms featured a wooden flooring with a sleek grey cooker and cupboards.

A white wooden table was seen alongside the armchair that Charlie was sat in, while the outline of a wooden stool could be seen, presumably where the family gather around to eat meals.

Alex shared the stunning photo on Thursday

In a simple caption, Alex gave a small insight into the proceedings of the day, commenting: "Morning."

Alex treated fans last month to an insight into how her children were growing, revealing that her youngest son was now able to ride a bike on his own.

The mum-of-three shared a clip of her two sons riding along on brightly-coloured bikes as they enjoyed their trip to the park and cycled on nearby paths.

The star is a doting mum to three children

In her caption, she shared her hopes that this might lead to family bike rides when the weather improved, explaining: "Can't wait for the weather to get better again so that we can do more bike rides as a family.

"Especially now that Kit has learnt to ride too. Lots of you asked which bike he rides and it's a @squishbikes one. The boys love them because they're really light with no clunky parts and easier for us grown ups to carry if they get fed up."

She also shared a photo of the bikes resting against a bench on her Instagram Stories, before revealing the family had enjoyed an outing to watch Frozen: The Musical.

