9 best dressed stars at NTAs 2024: Zara McDermott, Cat Deeley & more

It’s British television’s biggest night of the year – and the stars certainly didn't disappoint when they graced the red carpet at the 2024 National Television Awards.

Sartorial splendour was on the agenda as a host of famous faces began arriving at The O2 London. Hosted live by Joel Dommett, the ITV awards ceremony sees the great and good of the entertainment industry fêted for their accomplishments. While the night's winners will be selected by public vote, here's our unofficial list of the biggest fashion heroes. Keep scrolling for all the photos of the best dressed stars at this year's NTAs…

1/ 9 © Getty Cat Deeley Red is definitely Cat Deeley's colour! The This Morning presenter looked amazing in a one-shoulder red dress that highlighted her post-summer tan. The perfectly draped design was paired with gold strappy heels and tumbling blonde curls.



2/ 9 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Helen George Helen George looked gorgeous in a black mini dress with a structured bodice and rose detailing on the bust. The Call The Midwife star, best known for playing nurse Trixie Franklin in the BAFTA award-winning series, wore her long brunette hair down in loose waves for her big red carpet moment.

3/ 9 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Zara McDermott Brushing off the ongoing Strictly drama with Graziano Di Prima, Zara McDermott stole the show on the red carpet. The Made In Chelsea star looked beautiful, channeling old Hollywood in a fitted black gown. The gorgeous design featured cut-out detailing at the bust and a dramatic fishtail trail. Her brunette locks were pinned back from her face, with dazzling diamond drop earrings and a bold red lip completing her look.

4/ 9 © Getty Vicky McClure Vicky McClure went hell for leather in an edgy black dress. The strapless, figure-hugging design featured lace-up detailing on a subtle side split running up the front of the skirt. The Line of Duty favourite donned a pair of simple black heels and chunky gold bracelets to balance out the look.

5/ 9 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Ashley James A vision in sheer sparkles, Ashley James was one of the first celebrities to grace the red carpet. The body positivity advocate looked amazing in her bejewelled, strapless design, which boasted an entirely sheer skirt with a mermaid train. The glittering gown was accessorised with a pearl clutch bag and statement silver earrings.

6/ 9 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Louise Thompson Louise Thompson was a vision in a black satin dress with a corseted bodice and floor-trailing skirt. The simple yet timeless design was perfectly paired with a deep burgundy lip, a coordinating black silk clutch bag, and a slicked-back updo. Louise, an ex-MIC star and birth trauma advocate, was joined by her partner Ryan Libbey.

7/ 9 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Kate Garraway Speaking on the red carpet, Kate Garraway admitted it was "sad" her late husband Derek Draper could not see her nominated for another National Television Award (NTA) for her documentary about his health issues, Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story. The GMB presenter said he would have been "very proud of these two", referring to their children Darcey and Billy, who "get very shy at these things but wanted to come" along with her.

8/ 9 © Getty Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks Looking sharp in contrasting black and white suits, the night's red carpet hosts Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks got the ball rolling in style. Former MIC star Sam and ex-TOWIE favorite Pete, who is set to compete in this year's edition of Strictly Come Dancing, were the first stars on the red carpet as they prepared to greet the flock of famous faces.