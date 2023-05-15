Exclusive: Kelly Brook is a summer vision in F&F mini dress as she reflects on fairytale wedding

Kelly Brook sat down with HELLO! to showcase her stunning summer edit with F&F

Kelly Brook may have exchanged her former life in the Hollywood spotlight for a quaint Kent farmhouse with her husband Jeremy Parisi and her beloved dog Teddy, but the Heart Radio presenter has never been happier.

The presenter, model and actress sat down with HELLO! to talk about confidence, summer goals, the rules she lives by and how she plans to celebrate the first anniversary of her wedding as she launches the latest edit for F&F at Tesco.

From stunning denim pieces to feminine florals, printed tops and effortlessly elegant outfits, Kelly's budget-friendly fashion edit is her take on the "perfect summer wardrobe," and appears to embody her zest for life.

"I love seeing women of all shapes and sizes wearing the clothes. I like to make my edit inclusive, so I don’t just think about my shape – I think about what will suit everyone," says the star.

Modelling a pretty floral frock from her collection, Kelly looked radiant as her brunette tresses fell past her shoulders in tumbling curls. The presenter teamed her £25 Bardot dress with flatform sandals in a sandy hue and looked stunning in the colourful getup.

In other photos, Kelly stunned in a Broderie Anglaise mini dress, perfect for warm summer days or evening soirées.

"Confidence means not caring what people think, liking yourself and being proud of your wins, even if they’re small," Kelly tells HELLO!.

"It’s not setting your goals too high or making them unrealistic. I used to be very ambitious and driven. I’m kinder to myself now, and that comes from the confidence of not always having to prove yourself to others."

SEE: Kelly Brook shares first photos of secret lakeside engagement to husband Jeremy

Kelly, who tied the knot with husband Jeremy Parisi in July last year, says she hopes to spend her summer in Italy to mark her one-year anniversary. "Hopefully enjoying time in the piazza with pizza and Aperol spritz," she adds.

"Marrying the most wonderful human and being mum to our beloved dog Teddy is my favourite role in life. I love the simple things," continued the star.

Kelly’s F&F edit is available from £16 at selected Tesco stores; selected styles available online at next.com.

To read Kelly Brook's full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.