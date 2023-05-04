Nadia Sawalha is astounding in striking blue bikini for stunning video

Nadia Sawalha is one of our favourite women with the way she promotes body acceptance and never takes herself too seriously, and she showed that on Thursday as she shared one stunning clip.

The star shared a small clip from her trip away to Crete in which she had donned a tiny blue bikini and took to the waves to have the ultimate beach babe moment. As you can see in the video, this didn't go to plan, but instead of letting it bother her she played along with her moment before having a giggle on the car ride back home.

She continued laughing in her caption, as the down-to-earth presenter joked: "Maybe I had had an accidental glass of Ouzo!! My kids secretly filming me on holiday last year. Click on the link in my bio to see tonight's episode of a Family In Crete!"

Her fans commended her for sharing the video, as one commented: "You really are an amazing lady. Proper down to earth. Tells it as it is. Love ya," while a second added: "This is hilarious but you're having a good time that's the main thing Nads. I'm going to watch now."

A third posted: "This is so me trying to be sexy this is my sexy hahaha," while a fourth said: "That laugh is just so infectious," and plenty of others said how "hilarious" the video was.

The star channelled her inner beach babe

Nadia never holds back when it comes to her bikini moments and last month, the popular Loose Women presenter relived some of her best moments as she posed in outfits mirroring those of Kim Kardashian as the reality television star was announced as a cast member for the latest series of American Horror Story.

Recalling the looks, Nadia posed in a tiny tan bikini as well as recreating Kim's angelic lingerie look with her usual unique spin.

As ever, the star joked about her supposed closeness with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she penned: "So now YOU know what I KNEW weeks ago when I was in LA with Kimmie and she broke the news (I was the first to know, even before her momager!)

"Wooooo hooo here she goes on her mission for global domination she told me she is forever indebted to me for all the amazing dress up acting lessons I've given her!! Always a pleasure sweetie, always here for you!!! Kim Kardashian to star in AMERICAN HORROR STORY!! Huge news!"

Nadia always promotes body acceptance with her followers

Nadia found herself inundated with support from her followers, including Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale who mused: "Breaking news you look hot as [expletive] in these."



A second added: "I bloody love these, you're a fricking genius!! You always keep it so fricking real!!! Such an amazing lady! Love your humour! Love how you just don't care! Love how you inspire!!! Don't ever change."

Meanwhile others joked that the pair had been "separated at birth" while some hoped that Nadia might appear in the iconic series one day.

The 58-year-old has long promoted body acceptance and has never been afraid to put her curves on full display as she wears a myriad of stylish, and daring, looks.

