Shania Twain high kicks in thigh-high platform boots as she prepares to take break

Shania Twain is in the middle of her Come On Over tour, but the 58-year-old revealed on Monday that she is taking time off.

Alongside a carousel of incredible photos taken on stage, Shania wrote: "What a way to end the first leg of my Come On Over residency! Thank you to everyone for coming out and partying with us... Roll on August when we’re back for round two!!"

Shania has certainly left fans wanting more, with the collection of photos giving an insight into her sensational onstage outfits, with thigh-high boots, tiny shorts and cowboy hats a key component of her ensembles.

Proving that she's as limber as ever, the 58-year-old performed a gravity-defying high-kick in one photo, with her slender leg high in the air – despite the fact she was wearing towering thigh-high platform boots.

Another of her daring outfits saw Shania don a pink trench coat with matching silk lingerie underneath – perfect for her recently dyed rose-colored hair.

A third outfit change saw the Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer head back to her country roots, wearing a cowboy hat and glittering boots as she sits atop a saloon bar, strumming an acoustic guitar.

In another outfit, Shania channels fellow country-turned-pop singer Taylor Swift in bejeweled boots that would look right at home on Taylor's Era's Tour.

Taylor has spoken about how Shania inspired her move from country music to pop domination, so we bet she loves that her idol has taken inspiration from her in return.

Shania Twain's residency diet

While she's performing, Shania makes sure to take good care of herself, sharing she follows a strict diet during her residency.

"I only drink fluids all day until after the show. I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries," she told The Sun.

It's no surprise that Shania looks after herself given she had a run of ill health in the early noughties which left her fearing for her voice.

In her documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, she shared that in 2003 she was riding her house when she was bitten by a tick. "The tick was infected with Lyme's Disease, and I did get Lyme's Disease and my symptoms were quite scary."

The Come On Over singer explained she experienced millisecond blackouts every 30 seconds, and while she recovered from these issues, she worried that her voice was never the same again.

Shania eventually got her voice to a place where she felt comfortable enough to sing again, and a decade on, she took to the stage once more, signing up to do a Las Vegas residency in 2012 – she must have loved it, given she's in the midst of another one now!