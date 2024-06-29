Shania Twain is a rock chick in skintight leather flares and sheer bodysuit

Shania Twain commanded attention when she took to the stage in Belfast, Ireland in an all-black leather outfit on Thursday.

The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker, 58, had a rock chick moment in fitted leather flares with a high-waisted silhouette that accentuated her figure, teamed with a black sheer bodysuit and a leather jacket with studs and embroidered flowers.

A red neck scarf broke up her ebony ensemble, while she showed off her sparkly platform boots with an impressive high kick during her performance.

Shania's long blonde hair had been styled straight, whipping around her face in the windy weather. Addressing the rain and wind, she wrote in her Instagram caption: "YOU WIN MY LOVE @belsonicbelfast!! I had the best night with you in all that crazy weather.

"You guys were phenomenal!!! Thank you for singing your hearts out with me, I didn’t want it to end. Dublin, I’ll see you tonight!"

Shania's experimental style

© Getty Shania has become more experimental with her style

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer has embraced more daring outfits in recent years, which divided some of her fans.

Defending her decision to wear micro shorts and sheer dresses at the CMT Awards in 2023, she said on Instagram: "For me, fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!

© Getty Shania defended her daring fashion choices at the CMT Music Awards

"Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

During an interview with In Style, she elaborated: "Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans. For me, the creativity doesn't stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story."

Shania Twain repurposed outfits for her Queen of Me tour

Shania also repurposed old clothes into new looks and embraced brighter colors for her Queen of Me tour.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles. I’m playing more with color right now, and I’m enjoying that because I’m going gray," she said.

“As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colors.'"

