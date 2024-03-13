Sofia Vergara, 51, showcases her incredible figure in a green swimsuit and she shares exciting update

Sofia Vergara recently dazzled her Instagram followers with stunning photos donning an apple green one-piece swimsuit.

Captured on a balcony of her luxurious Los Angeles home, the Modern Family star showcased her svelte figure, toned legs, and exquisite taste in gold jewelry.

At 51, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello and amidst new romance with Justin Saliman, Sofia introduced her swimwear collection for Walmart, marking another milestone in her long-standing partnership with the retail giant.

"After months of testing samples and styles, I could not be happier to share my new swim collection at @walmart is officially live!" Sofia shared enthusiastically, heralding the arrival of her collection just in time for spring break.

© Instagram Sofia wows in green swimsuit

Her recent ventures, including a celebrated role in the Colombian drug lord saga Griselda, have only added to her acclaim.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Sofia also turned heads at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

© Instagram Sofia announced her new line available at Walmart

Among a constellation of fashion-forward stars like Jessica Alba and Quinta Brunson, Sofia made a grand entrance at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

She wore a black strapless dress that sculpted her silhouette, gracefully extending into a short train.

© Instagram Sofia teamed the mini dress with sheer tights and platform heels

The dress was adorned with two bow embellishments and a sultry cutout, complemented by Sofia's choice of gold earrings and chunky rings, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble.

Her hair, styled in a middle part with elegant waves cascading over her shoulders, and a sophisticated makeup look, featuring mascara-laden lashes, smoky eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and a nude lip, perfectly completed her look.

© Robert Smith Sofia recently divorced her ex husband Joe

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Sofia revealed her approach to beauty and fashion, which has remained consistent over the years.

"You have to find the things that look good on you and stick to it. I have been doing my makeup in the same way since I'm 15, with kind of like the same tones, because that's what looks good on me," she explained.

Understanding her body shape and what flatters it most, Sofia has honed a personal style that resonates with her identity, rather than chasing fleeting fashion trends.

"I know my body shape. I am not a model. I don't need to be wearing over-the-top fashion, just to be in," she stated.

