GMB's Charlotte Hawkins shocks fans in ripped skinny jeans and see-through neon top

We're used to seeing Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins in office-ready shift dresses and prim and proper floral frocks, so it was quite the surprise to see her rock 'n' roll outfit she sported over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 48-year-old blonde beauty showed off a whole new look - and be warned, you might need a pair of sunglasses to look at the photo.

Captioning the shot, she wrote: "With a top as bright as the sun has been today…" and she wasn't wrong.

Rocking a pair of skin-tight ripped skinny jeans, a neon sheer top from All Saints and a pair of matching neon stilettos, we were rather surprised with the sweet and innocent morning TV star.

© Intstagram Charlotte Hawkins shared the photo of her outfit with her 252k Instagram followers

On Monday morning the mum-of-one was back to work at Good Morning Britain, and for her day job she opted for a slightly more toned down yellow shade. Wearing a Closet London spotty fit-and-flare dress and a pair of ombre stilettos, and her Instagram fans were in awe.

"You looked amazing in yellow this morning," said one. While another wrote: "Charlotte you look stunning in that dress today." A third fan added a cheeky question asking Charlotte where did the "punk rock milf go to" - obviously referring to the rock chick ensemble from the day before.