Meg Ryan, 62, looks ageless in body-skimming dress for stunning new appearance

Meg Ryan appears to be aging in reverse as she made a head-turning appearance in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a body-skimming black dress which highlighted her slim physique at the 68th RNE Sant Jori Awards, held annually by the Catalan branch of the Spanish public radio network Radio Nacional de España.

Meg looked radiant as she posed for photos in her elegant dress, which boasted a fit-and-flare silhouette, a midi length, and spaghetti straps.

Her blonde hair was styled in tousled waves that fell above her collarbone and she accessorized with a gold necklace, matching bracelet, and chunky ring.

Over the years, the When Harry Met Sally star has faced speculation about whether she has gone under the knife to maintain her youthful looks.

In 2015, Meg addressed the comments, declaring to Porter Magazine: "We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair color and our roots. It's interesting and funny for five minutes, but it's not that interesting."

She added: "I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into. In my life, I've been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age."

In 2023, Meg returned to the big screen for the first time in eight years, starring in What Happens Later alongside David Duchovny.

The film is based on the Steven Dietz play Shooting Star and stars Meg and David as ex-lovers who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport overnight. As they reunite, they begin to reminisce over their life together and wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

Meg also directed and co-wrote the film, making it her second directorial attempt after 2015's Ithaca which also starred her son Jack Quaid.

Jack is the son of Meg and ex-husband Dennis Quaid, and he has been making his mark in Hollywood himself, starring in 2022's Scream, Oppenheimer, and leading the cast of Prime Video's The Boys.

"I am just so proud of how sensible he is, how ethical he is, how fun he is — and I just knew early on he was somebody I would have to share. He's just fantastic," Meg told People magazine.

Meg is also mom to daughter Daisy True, 18, whom she adopted in 2006 from China when she was just two years old.

"My kids have always been a blast. They're the best hang," she told Glamour in December. "They're so alive in their curiosity and interest in the world."

Speaking about her kids last October, Meg told People: "I have two of the greatest kids. They are hilarious, they're smart, they are kind, they're interested in other people, they're curious about the world."

She added: "I feel like both of them make the world a little better, and I just feel so proud of them."

